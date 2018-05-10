Paul Sullivan previews the first Cubs-Sox Crosstown Classic series in 2018 on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For a 22nd-straight year, the Crosstown Classic will match-up Chicago's baseball teams in regular season play.

There have been a number of different formats over the years - and this year features another change - but the Cubs-White Sox rivalry remains a must-see event for local baseball fans- even if the fortunes for the teams might be different.

That's the case this years as the Cubs continue to compete among the elite in the National League while the White Sox continue a major rebuild. Paul Sullivan has followed each team so far this season and before Friday's crosstown opener at Wrigley Field, he join Sports Feed to preview the series with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

