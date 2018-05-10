Unlike his first homer, Kris Bryant doesn’t have to wait too long to reach his 100th

CHICAGO – It wasn’t the easiest of waits to get on the board in the major leagues, but it did finally happen.

On May 9th, 2015, in his 21st game with the Cubs, Kris Bryant hit his first career home run against the Brewers at Miller Park. Considering his power in the minor leagues, it seemed to take a little longer than expected, but alas, the first arrived.

Not much else in the talented first baseman’s career would come to him slowly after that. A Rookie of the Year was on tap for 2015. The next season came his first National League MVP award along with a World Series championship.

Fitting that the one thing that took Bryant a while to get for the first time in the major leagues would soon be turned into a record – and three years to the day nonetheless.

In the first inning Wednesday afternoon, May 9, 2018, the third baseman hit a line shot deep into the left field bleachers for his 100th career homer. The achievement comes quicker than any player in Cubs history, doing so in his 487th MLB game, beating out Ernie Banks by 13 games for the honor.

“You couldn’t have scripted it any better,” said Bryant on the timing of hitting the century mark in the majors in homers. “I guess it makes it even more special. It’s pretty cool. I know it took me a while to hit my first homer. Pretty cool story to happen on the same day.”

After waiting a few weeks for his first homer, the rookie hit 29 homers in 2015 then followed it up with 39 in his MVP season of 2016. While his average went up three points, Bryant saw a power dip in 2017 as he hit just 29 homers on the season.

This year Bryant continued to have a slow homer pace, hitting one in the first weekend series against the Marlins but then hit just one the entire month of April. As the weather has warmed up, so has Bryant, hitting four homers since May 1st, including three in the last four games.

“It’s tough to put into words. It’s obviously pretty cool. Honestly I knew I was on 99, but after I got in the dugout I really didn’t know it till they put it on the scoreboard,” said Bryant. “It feels really good. Anytime you accomplish something…I don’t know how many people have done it before but I just feel really dang happy that I got there and hopefully there are many more.”

Probably sooner than later if Bryant keeps it up.