White Sox prospect Jake Burger tears his Achilles for a second time

CHICAGO – While the White Sox have enjoyed some great success early in their rebuild when it comes to acquiring talent, they’ve also had some unfortunate injury luck.

Luis Robert was sidelined for a month-and-a-half with a thumb injury. Eloy Jimenez was sidelined for a bit with an addominal strain and Yoan Moncada is currently on the 10-day disabled list with hamstring tightness.

But no White Sox prospect has endured the bad luck like Jake Burger, the team’s 2016 first round draft pick. He had the most serious of injuries during Spring Training when he tore his left Achilles during a game in February.

Just as he was starting his rehabilitation after surgery, it happened again.

Jake Burger underwent successful surgery yesterday to repair his left Achilles’ tendon after suffering a re-tear last week at his Arizona home. Recovery process will take approximately 12 months. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 9, 2018

The White Sox announced on Wednesday that Burger has re-torn the Achilles while recovering from the injury in Arizona. General Manager Rick Hahn said it happened while he was in his back yard and will likely keep him out of the lineup for 12 months.

It’s a tough blow for the third baseman who was picked 11th overall in the 2017 MLB Draft. Last year in Kannapolis in the Class A South Atlantic League, Burger his .271 with four homers and 27 RBI with an on-base percentage of .335.

There were some signs of potential far the prospect, but now the organization will have to wait a year to see what the next step will be.