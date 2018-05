Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. -- Leaders at Willow Creek Community Church say they're sorry they did not take allegations against their former pastor more seriously.

Bill Hybels stepped down as the pastor at the Barrington Megachurch amidst allegations from several women that he behaved inappropriately.

Elders from Willow Creek issued an apology, saying they initially were defending Hybels, when they should have been supportive of the accusers.

Hybels has denied the allegations.