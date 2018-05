Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two teens were shot in the leg in the Uptown neighborhood.

Police say the 13 and 17-year-old boys were walking near Sheridan and Wilson just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, when three males approached and shots were fired.

The 13-year-old boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital.

The 17-year-old was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital.

Both were in serious condition.

Police have no one in custody.

Authorities are checking surveillance video from around the area.