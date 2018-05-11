3-year-old boy rescued from claw machine at laundromat in Palatine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALATINE, Ill. — A firefighter climbed into a toy-filled claw machine at a laundromat in suburban Chicago to rescue a 3-year-old boy who got stuck inside.

The incident happened at a laundromat in the 1200 block of West Dundee Rd in Palatine on Thursday evening.

The child wasn't hurt after being trapped inside the arcade-style machine.

The Palatine Fire Department responded and crews took part of the prize machine apart to get inside.

The boy was lifted out from the machine by a firefighter, and reunited with his mother.

It is believed the boy climbed into the machine through the door where the prize is distributed.

The fire captain said this is a first for the department.