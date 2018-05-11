× Danny Farquhar give thanks to family, doctors, and White Sox teammates on Instagram

CHICAGO – Nearly three weeks to the day since he suffered a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm that nearly cost him his life, Danny Farquhar is taking some time to thank those who’ve helped him live through the ordeal.

In his first public statement since collapsing in the Guaranteed Rate Field dugout during the White Sox game with the Astros on April 20th, the pitcher posted pictures along with a message of thanks on Instagram Thursday night.

Farquhar posted a picture of himself with his wife Alexandria along with one with doctors & family and wrote: “Overwhelmed with the love and support that was shown to me and my family these past few weeks. Thank you to the @whitesox, White Sox Fans and RUSH University Hospital. My wife and I are blessed to have an incredible support system with both our families. I am home and healing and can’t wait to be back on the mound!”

This past weekend, Farquhar was released from RUSH University Medical Center after a two-and-a-half week stay that included brain surgery on his first weekend.

Along with resting at home, the pitcher took some time to meet with his White Sox teammates at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday. While he won’t pitcher for the rest of the 2018 season, the team said in a statement that Farquhar will have the chance to pitcher again.

Thursday was his chance to thank all of those who gave him the opportunity to do that, along with living a full life, again.