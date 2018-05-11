Husband of woman killed during South Side police chase speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The husband of a woman killed by a car fleeing from a traffic stop is speaking out.

David Brown tells WGN's Nancy Loo, 55-year-old Julia Callaway left their Chatham house Thursday to pick up their 2-year-old granddaughter from daycare by 6:30 p.m.

But while walking there, Callaway was struck at 79th and South Lafayette by a speeding car that drove away from officers during a nearby traffic stop.

Witnesses say the car was traveling at about 80 mph down the street next to the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The driver and two passengers were arrested blocks away after hitting two other vehicles and trying to run off.

Brown says he actually stopped at the scene on his way home.

He realized why he couldn't reach his wife when daycare called to report their granddaughter was never picked up.

Brown, a minister, describes his wife as fun, loving and his soulmate.

They were married for 17-years and have two daughters and a granddaughter.

The family was looking forward to celebrating Mother's Day together this weekend.

Another pedestrian, a 30-year-old man, was also hit by the car, but was treated at the scene for minor injuries.