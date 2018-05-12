1 dead, 1 injured in Burnside shooting

CHICAGO – One person was killed and another person was critically injured after a shooting in the Burnside neighborhood.

The shooting happened on the 9100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 41-year-old Derrick Smith, of Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

The woman who was shot is at the University of Chicago, in critical condition. Police said she was shot multiple times.

Several relatives showed up at the scene and were traumatized at what they saw.

A man was laying half-in, and half-out of the driver’s side of a light colored Hyundai parked on the block.

The car door was open and his black and red gym shoes were touching the ground.

Police said he was shot multiple times in the head and body and pronounced dead at the scene.

The windows on the car were shattered.

No one is in custody.