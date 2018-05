NORTHBROOK, Ill. — Doctors suspect a viral infection caused the death of a Glenbrook North High School student.

Michelle Math, a senior at the Northbrook school, went to the doctor complaining of a headache and back pain last week.

She died Tuesday after suffering brain swelling.

Math planned to study engineering at Purdue University in the fall.

Math’s family said they are still in shock.

Funeral arrangements are pending.