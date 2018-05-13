Family wants answers after missing 18-year-old from Mount Greenwood found dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An 18-year-old woman who was reported missing in Mount Greenwood has been found dead by police.

Karalynn McNicholas was found outside a home on the 6000 block of South Maplewood Avenue, in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Friday morning.

McNicholas was last seen leaving her home near 111th Street and Central Park in Mount Greenwood around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The 18-year-old nursing student was supposed to go out with a friend, but according to family, they talked with that person and said McNicholas never met up with them.

Her parents filed a missing person’s report Friday afternoon, after she never came home.

Around 7 a.m. Friday, a resident in the 6100 block of South Maplewood called 911 after finding a woman's body in their backyard.

Police responded, and later identified the victim as McNicholas.

The teen's purse and cell phone were missing and so is her car, a 2014 silver Kia Sorento with license plate AC54906.

Detectives told her family it was spotted at noon Friday five hours after the body was discovered at 39th Street and Michigan Avenue heading northbound.

Her family, who said McNicholas was a loving, sweet young woman who was not into drugs or alcohol have no idea what happened to her.

“We're still in shock it seems like a horror story you never think something like this is going to happen to you. We're all trying to be there for each other. The main thing we need is answers,” Kylie McNicholas, victim's cousin, said.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma and autopsy results that would identify the cause of death are still pending.

Chicago police are classifying this as a death investigation.