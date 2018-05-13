Jason Patt looks ahead to possible Bulls’ draft options on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When the ping pong balls go into the hopper on Tuesday night, the Bulls have no control over what might happen. It's all about luck.

But once their first round pick is set, then skill comes into the equasion.

The Bulls will pick no worse than sixth in June's draft this year, and their pick could prove to be critical in their current rebuilding process. If the ping pong balls go right, the Bulls could end up with a better shot at an elite level talent, but all of this will play out over the next few months.

Jason Patt of Fansided NBA and Blog-A-Bull for SB Nation discussed the options on Sports Feed Sunday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch his thoughts on some possible picks along with a few players on the current Bulls' roster in the video above or below.