Brad Robinson discusses baseball and football on Monday’s Sports Feed

CHICAGO - With the first round of the City Series in the books along with the Bears' rookie mini-camp, there were plenty of baseball and football topics to discuss on Monday's Sports Feed.

The Cubs won the series, then lost in a homer-happy game to the Braves on Monday. Meanwhile the White Sox continue to show their rebuild while the Bears are trying to continue theres with some promising rookies.

Brad Robinson of Newsradio 780 was on the show to discuss all of these teams again with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman - along with some topics relating to MLB's issue with different color cleats.

You can watch his discussion in the video above or below.