Employee robbed at gunpoint at Quartino restaurant in River North

CHICAGO -- A near North Side restaurant was robbed at gunpoint overnight.

Around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, a man walked into the back door of Quartino, located at 626 N State Street in River North, as an employee counted the evening's receipts.

He pulled a gun, announced the robbery and got away with money.

The man made his getaway in a tan vehicle with a smashed grill and a driver's side window covered with tape.

Police say he got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

No one was injured. No one is in custody.

At least three other business outside of Quartino are said to have captured the armed robber on tape.