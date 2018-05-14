FeedonThis: The Supreme Court makes quite an impact on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The biggest news in sports on Monday came from a courtroom.

The Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992, opening the way for all 50 states to participate in legal sports betting. A number of people are quite happy while a few professional leagues are concerned over what impact it might have on their sports.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman gave their thoughts on the ruling on Sports Feed Tuesday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. That's part of the best of the show in #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Man Crush Monday had a heck of a "legacy" to live up to when it comes to tribute segments after an emotional Mother's Day tribute on Sunday.

But Josh and Jarrett did they best to describe the athlete they were crushing on during Monday's show, and you can watch that in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've have some dancing on Sports Feed the last few weeks, so maybe it was time to have some singing on Social Fodder.

Check out Jarrett's performance in the video above.