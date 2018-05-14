Gov. Rauner to take action on gun bill today

CHICAGO — Governor Bruce Rauner will decide today whether to approve a new gun control measure that includes a provision requiring a 72-hour wait period for getting assault-style weapons.

The measure increases the waiting period to buy an assault weapon from 24 to 72 hours.

It also bans the weapons to non-residents.

The NRA is urging the governor to reject the bill saying it would cause confusion among sellers.

There are reports that the governor is leaning toward an amendatory veto, which would allow him to make changes and send it back to the general assembly.