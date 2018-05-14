Heavy rain, thunderstorms moving across parts of Chicago area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Heavy rain and thunderstorms are moving across parts of the area this morning.

Individual thunderstorms will continue to move east as the wide band of showers/thunderstorms slowly sags south this morning.The main threat with these storms will be locally heavy downpours and small hail.

The National Storm Prediction Center has outlooked all of northeast Illinois into Northwest Indiana for a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms Monday and Monday night (yellow-shaded area on the headlined map depicting a 15 percent chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location).

The primary risk with the strongest storms will be torrential flood-producing downpours along with large hail and damaging winds. The Slight Risk area arcs from the southern and central plains across the Midwest and Lower Great Lakes into the central Appalachians.

Showers and thunderstorms should spread across our area from the north and west this Monday morning, diminish somewhat, moving off to the east, and then redevelop spreading over our area from the west again later this afternoon into the overnight hours.

The projected Excessive Rainfall shows the Chicago area continues to be in the Slight Risk area for flood-producing downpours (outlook map below).

The west-east-oriented nearly stationary frontal zone that has been positioned to our south is expected to migrate north closer to the Interstate-80 corridor today with moist low-level southwest flow overrunning the front and a series of impulses aloft triggering periods of showers and thunderstorms.

Projected Excessive Rainfall for Monday/Monday night…