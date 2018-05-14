× Lori Lightfoot talks to WGN about running for Chicago mayor

CHICAGO — Former Chicago Police Board President Lori Lightfoot is joining the crowded field of candidates for mayor.

She is now the 9th person to announce her candidacy.

She says the city needs to relieve the tax burden on lower income families, make neighborhoods safer, and improve education.

Lightfoot was a guest on the WGN Morning News on Monday, when she was asked if thought the delay of the release of the police video of the killing of Laquan McDonald was part of a cover-up.

“I don’t know what was in the mayor’s mind, and I don’t know, at the time those decisions were made, what the plan was. Clearly the percepiton in the public is overwhelmingly that the videotape was suppressed for purposes of political gain” said Lightfoot. “What I think we need to do though is press forward to address the number of issues that came out in the course of the release of that video. Clearly police reform, police accountability, but beyond that, making sure every neighborhood is safe.”

Mayor Rahm Emanuel appointed Lightfoot as Police Board president and co-chair of the Task Force on Police Accountability.

The election for Mayor of Chicago is February 26, 2019.

If no candidate receives a majority of votes, a runoff election will be held on April 2, 2019.