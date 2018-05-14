‘Pine Village massacre’ murderer relocated to Calumet City near school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALUMET CITY, Ill. -- A man convicted of murder has been moved out of a western suburb after the community voiced concerns over his new address and now lives in the south suburbs.

Carl Reimann, 78, was convicted of what is known as the “Pine Village massacre” which killed five people, one of them a juvenile, in a Yorkville restaurant in 1972.

After his 20th hearing, Reimann was granted parole on April 26 and moved in with a local family who are very active in a local church and pastored Reimann during his incarceration. The family lives across the street from the Seventh Avenue Elementary School in La Grange, Ill.

On May 4, the La Grange police said the Illinois Prison Review Board was relocating Reimann “effective immediately.” The convicted killer now lives in Calumet City, Ill., next to another school.

Reimann moved into a sober home on Memorial Drive, a block away from Wilson Elementary School.

Community members are fearful after being notified of his presence, especially because of his proximity to the school.

The community was not notified ahead of time about his move, because under state law, only registered sex offenders are banned from living near schools.