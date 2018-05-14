Police release surveillance video of suspect in Lakefront Trail attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Police have released surveillance video of a suspect they said attacked a man walking on the Lakefront Trail near Oak Street Beach.

The attack happened on May 5. The victim, a 21-year-old suburban man, and his girlfriend were walking near Oak Street Beach in the Gold Coast when out of nowhere, a man attacked him. Police said the man was part of a group that was walking in the opposite direction as the couple.

The 21-year-old has been hospitalized at Northwestern Hospital since with a fractured skull and a bleed on his brain.

Police said they’ve been noticing an increase in this type of mob activity in the area as the weather warms up. They said the attack may be linked to others.

“Words are exchanged, silly things, ‘What are you looking at?’ That kind of thing. One of the individuals from the offenders group punched our one victim, who then fell to the ground and probably sustained some additional injuries during that fall. We have some really good videotape. We’re asking for the public’s help in identifying him,” Anthony Ricco, CPD deputy superintendent, said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.