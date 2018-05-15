Former youth minister charged with child porn, indecent solicitation

CHICAGO — A former youth minister is accused of sending inappropriate pictures and messages to minors several times since 2014.

Daniel Ramos, 29, of Burbank, faces six felony counts linked to child pornography, including indecent solicitation.

He was arrested on Monday. He will face a bond judge on Tuesday.

Ramos was a youth minister at the Victory Worship Center in the city’s Dunning neighborhood of the Northwest Side.

Lead pastor Chris Wallace stresses Ramos hasn’t worked with the center for many months, and said the church alerted authorities last summer after learning of possible misconduct.

Pastor Wallace says steps were immediately taken to assist any and all possible victims.

The church has been closed due to a fire last summer, with services said to be held off site.