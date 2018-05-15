Loyola Academy fires soccer coach due to ‘inappropriate comments’

WILMETTE, Ill. — Loyola Academy fired the girls’ soccer coach after complaints of inappropriate comments.

Coach Craig Snower was fired on Thursday after receiving several complaints that he was making inappropriate comments to players.

A spokesperson said an investigation was opened and the school is fully cooperating with police.

Snower was fired not only from the coaching position but also as the director for the suburban FC United Soccer Club.

FD United could not be reached for comment. Snower’s attorney said they have no comment on the allegations at this time, but plan to comment later.

Loyola Academy released a statement saying they are committed to maintaining a safe environment for their students and their well-being is their highest priority.

Wilmette police launched an investigation into the matter.

It’s still unclear if any charges will be filed.

Loyola Academy had a soccer game Tuesday afternoon at Niles North.