No Lottery Luck: Bulls will pick 7th in the NBA Draft

CHICAGO – Maybe it was the fact that it was ten years ago that they got the lucky ping-pong ball. Maybe it was the fact that the event was held in Chicago for the first time in it’s history.

But there was a bit of positivity for the Bulls when it came to the NBA Draft Lottery, hope that the drawing could give them at Top 3 pick – maybe even the top selection – to aid their continued rebuild.

Unfortunately for John Paxson, Gar Forman, and team representative Michael Reinsdorf, the luck wasn’t there this year.

On Tuesday at the Palmer House Hilton, the Bulls didn’t get any lucky ping-pong balls to crack into the Top 3, and since the Kings got into that group, the Bulls will pick seventh in this year’s draft. This will be the first of two picks for the Bulls in the first round as they also hold the 22nd selection from the Pelicans which they acquired in the Nikola Mirotic trade.