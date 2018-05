CHICAGO — A police pursuit led to a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses said police were chasing a car when a crash happened around 4 p.m. at the corner Jackson Boulevard and Independence Street. A silver Honda caught fire after it rear-ended another vehicle.

After the crash, the suspects left, but were caught by police soon after.

The driver of the car that was rear-ended is expected to be okay.

The two suspects are also okay.