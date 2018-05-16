1,800 Chicago area Carson’s employees will soon be laid off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLAND PARK, Ill. – About 1,800 people will lose their jobs at Carson’s stores due to store closures.

The monthly report from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity shows more than 300 Carson's workers in Orland Park will be out of work.

State filings said the layoffs will begin on June 5. Last month, parent company, the bankrupt Bon-Ton stores announced its closing all of its department stores including 10 remaining Chicago area Carson’s locations.

“The lady was at the jewelry department and she was telling me she had been there thirty years, so what do you do now? Very unfortunate very unfortunate,” Diane Odom, a shopper, said.

“I was just telling her I'm so worried. This is closing, Babies R Us is closing, its a lot of major stores that are closing. It’s very sad and scary,” Sahar Alsaber, a shopper, said.

Sears recently closed its location at Orland Square Mall. Despite the ads, customers heading in to shop say the deep discounts haven't started yet.