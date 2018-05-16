Ogilvie station evacuated after unattended luggage found; Metra UP trains halted

CHICAGO — The Ogilvie Transportation Center has been partially evacuated as police investigate a “suspicious item” left on the station platform.

Emergency crews responded just after 10 a.m. Wednesday to the Level 2 Hazmat at the train station located at 500 W Madison Street.

Chicago police say the response is due to an unattended piece of luggage that was left at the end of the train platform near the entrance to the “mall” area.

BREAKING: Chicago’s Ogilvie Transportation Center evacuated as police investigate “suspicious item” left near tracks. Tenants of adjoining office tower told to remain in place. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/0npldkal4v — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) May 16, 2018

The first and second floors of the building have been evacuated.

The Chicago police Bomb and Arson Unit is currently on the scene.

According to Metra, all UP trains have been stopped from entering or exiting the Ogilvie Transportation Center.

Metra Alert – UPN, UPW & UPNW Trains cannot enter or depart Ogilvie Transportation Center, police activity — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) May 16, 2018

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.