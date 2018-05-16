Ogilvie station evacuated after unattended luggage found; Metra UP trains halted

CHICAGO — The Ogilvie Transportation Center has been partially evacuated as police investigate a “suspicious item” left on the station platform.
Emergency crews responded just after 10 a.m. Wednesday to the Level 2 Hazmat at the train station located at 500 W Madison Street.
Chicago police say the response is due to an unattended piece of luggage that was left at the end of the train platform near the entrance to the “mall” area.
The first and second floors of the building have been evacuated.
The Chicago police Bomb and Arson Unit is currently on the scene.
According to Metra, all UP trains have been stopped from entering or exiting the Ogilvie Transportation Center.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.