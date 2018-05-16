× Group of activists call for reform in Chicago Police Department

CHICAGO — Activists are sharing their demands for changes to the Chicago Police Department.

In March, a judge decided a coalition of community groups should have a say in the reform process of police tactics.

In exchange, the groups had to put several lawsuits against the city on hold.

Community groups including Black Lives Matter, The Chicago Urban League and the NAACP shared their requests Tuesday.

Their top demands are related to use of force by police to eliminate what they call racism and bias by police.

The city said reform is already underway and it’s working with the attorney general to develop a plan for more changes.

The Sun-Times reports that the fraternal order of police sent out a flier calling on its members to show up in force at next week’s city council meeting to demand that the mayor back the police.