EVANSTON, Ill. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 10-year-old boy in the northern suburbs.

The boy was last seen in Evanston, Ill., wearing a burgundy short sleeved shirt, khaki shorts, blue Nike’s with yellow accent and a grey/black/red backpack.

No further information, including when he was last seen, or his name, was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.