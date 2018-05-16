This time, the Cubs can’t rally late in a loss to the Braves

ATLANTA – For a series rare home-and-home series between the teams in May, the action has been quite entertaining.

The upstart Braves – who entered Wednesday with the best winning percentage in the National League – and the Cubs – who are near the top of a tightly packed NL Central, have come down to the wire in the first three games of the season.

Atlanta held off the Cubs’ late rally in a 6-5 win in a makeup game at Wrigley Field Monday, then it was the Cubs who finished a comeback in a 3-2 win on Monday. In the latter, Joe Maddon’s team came back after Carl Edward Jr allowed a run in the 8th inning to score two in the ninth to snap a three-game losing streak.

Such luck wasn’t about to happen to the Cubs again, even if nearly the same scenario played out again.

Deadlocked at one heading into the bottom of the eighth, Edwards allowed two runs and was responsible for a third in a rough inning that led to a 4-1 Cubs loss at Sun Trust Park on Wednesday night.

The Cubs got a strong effort from Tyler Chatwood – who allowed just one run and two walks in 5 1/3 innings – but the offense was absent for all nine inning tonight as the Cubs fall to 22-18 on the season.

Kris Bryant had the only Cubs’ RBI of the night when his single in the fifth brought home Ian Happ to tie the game at one. It stayed that way till the 8th when Edwards endured a rough outing.

After getting the first out, he allowed a triple to Ozzie Albies, who was brought home on a base hit by Ronald Acuna. After another Atlanta hit and an intentional walk loaded the bases, Edwards brought home another run when he walked Tyler Flowers.

He was lifted after that for Justin Hancock who got a strikeout of Ender Inciarte to start out but then walked Johan Camargo to bring in the third run of the inning.

In the bottom half, the Cubs didn’t have another rally in them, going 1-2-3 to finish off a game that played out like the night before only not nearly as well.