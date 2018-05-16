White Sox swept away by the Pirates in 2018

PITTSBURGH – Only one of the four games was a blowout, and the White Sox even had the lead in three of those contests. But a win against one of the surprise teams in the early part of the 2018 Major League Baseball season was not mean to be in 2018.

The Pirates had just enough offense to sneak by their Interleague opponents once again on Wednesday, beating the White Sox 3-2 to take all four games against them in 2018. It comes after a 7-0 defeat on Monday night and two losses last week to Pittsburgh at Guaranteed Rate Field, games which the White Sox blew four-run leads.

This time it was just a one-run advantage, but still Rick Renteria’s team couldn’t hold it, falling to 10-29 on the season.