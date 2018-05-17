Activists gather outside City Hall ahead of vote on Obama Presidential Center

CHICAGO — The city is set to take the first of several votes today on the Obama Presidential Center.

The Chicago Plan Commission is meeting to consider applications for zoning, and other approvals needed for the project.

The commission will also take up a resolution authorizing a long-term lease for the 19-acre site in Jackson Park.

A group of activists gathered outside City Hall early Thursday morning to protest the Obama center ahead of the meetings.

The center is facing some opposition from residents on the South Side, who rallied Wednesday to call for measures to ensure they don’t get pushed out.

Barack and Michelle Obama met with the first class of their foundation’s fellows on the South Side on Wednesday.

He said his center is not just about buildings, it’s about people.

If approved, it would open in 2021.