Chicago selling 3,200 vacant lots for just $1

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago is continuing a popular program for people who want to become land owners.

More than 3,200 vacant lots on the city’s South and West sides will be sold to nearby homeowners for just $1 each.

This is the seventh annual Large Lots Program. More than 1,200 lots have been sold through the program.

The city found when lots are owned the streets are cleaner, safer and quieter. The community also becomes more involved because many of the lots are used for gardens.

You can apply for one of the lots at largelots.org.

The deadline is July 2.