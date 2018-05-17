Cubs outfielder Ian Happ gets his shot to forecast the weather in Atlanta

ATLANTA – They’ve seen their schedule this year messed up a number of times because of Mother Nature, so naturally the Cubs have quite a bit of interest in the weather.

Hence the forecasts have been an important part of the team’s 2018 season – especially with rain around the area of Sun Trust Field at times this week.

This week, Ian Happ got the chance to deliver one of his own.

Yesterday, @ihapp_1 from the @Cubs dropped by the studio and gave us a gameday #weather forecast. Check it out and see how he did! Don't miss the bloopers at the end. #baseball pic.twitter.com/zNZ8PvqJqD — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) May 17, 2018

On Thursday, The Weather Channel posted this video of the Cubs outfielder trying his hand at forecasting on Wednesday in the middle of the Cubs’ three-game series with the Braves.

It features Happ going through a full forecast with the final 20 seconds devoted to his outtakes from the session. No word on whether the weather network was interested in future appearances, but it certainly provided the outfielder a fun break from the ordinary.

In the three games against the Braves so far – including the make-up game at Wrigley Field, Happ has played in just one game on Wednesday. He went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in a 4-1 Cubs loss.