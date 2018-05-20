CTA installing new HD security cameras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – The CTA is adding new safety features at Chicago train stations, that includes 600 new high-definition cameras at several locations.

The HD cameras are expected be a major deterrent when it comes to crime on CTA trains and property. The cameras will allow CTA officials and police to have a much clearer picture of the criminals committing those acts. And for those who still insist on carrying out those robberies, and assaults, their pictures will be broadcasts for all to see in HD.

When all phases of the “Safe and Secure” plan are complete, 1,000 cameras will be installed across the city and more than 3,800 older-model cameras will be updated.

When it’s all done, the entire system will be upgraded to HD.

The first phase of project will focus on the rail lines where 600 HD cameras will be installed.

CTA riders can expect to see new cameras along the Red and Blue Line subway stations, and along the Blue Line’s O’Hare branch and 20 other train stations downtown.

The project also calls for lighting improvements along the Green Line.

The project is expected to help reduce the recent uptick in crime on CTA trains.