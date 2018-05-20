Demonze Spruiel returns to Sports Feed on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - On Sunday, Sports Feed welcomed back one of our most tenured guests on the show.

Demonze Spruiel, co-host of "The D and Davis Show," appeared with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman to discuss yet another busy weekend in sports here in Chicago. The NBA Combine was in town as a host of potential Bulls' draft picks got to show their skills and talk to the front office.

Meanwhile both the Cubs and the White Sox had strong starts from their pitchers on Sunday afternoon, leading to a victorious win on both sides of town.

