Woman attacked by 4 women in West Loop

CHICAGO – A woman was attacked by a group of four women in the West Loop early Sunday morning, according to police.

The 49-year-old woman was on the 100 block of North Riverside Plaza around 5 a.m. when she exited a house and said she was followed by four unknown women, according to police.

Police said the women began to batter the victim causing multiple lacerations, cuts and bruises as well as lost teeth.

Police said in the struggle, the victim’s pants were removed by the offenders.

The victim fled on foot and was found by someone passing by.

Police said they were dispatched to the area for a possible criminal sexual assault, when they arrived, the victim said she was not sexually assaulted.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Police did not provide a description of the offenders.