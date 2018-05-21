Ex-priest charged with 2001 sexual assault in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. — A former priest has been charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy in an Evanston hotel room nearly two decades ago.

Kenneth Lewis, 56, was arrested after returning to the U.S. from Ecuador on May 9.

Lewis was never assigned to work as a priest in the Chicago area, but he attended the St. Mary of the Lake Seminary in suburban Mundelein between 1987 and 1991.

He served as a priest in Oklahoma where he faced an extensive history of sexual abuse allegations.

In the Evanston case, the boy’s parents reported the incident to police in Tulsa nearly three years after the alleged 2001 assault.