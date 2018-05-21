FeedonThis: Hello Machado?

CHICAGO – There are fans on both sides of Chicago who will look towards shortstop when the Orioles are in the field Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Cubs or the White Sox would love to have Manny Machado on their team, and the rumors over the past half-year have tied the talented Baltimore infielder to both teams.

The question is if either team would or could want to pull it off.

Before Machado’s first game n Chicago in 2018, he spoke to the media about a possible trade, so Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed it on Monday’s Sports Feed.

