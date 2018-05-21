McDonald’s employees rally for $15 minimum wage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK BROOK, Ill. - Dozens of McDonald's employees and community activists gathered Monday at McDonald's headquarters to protest for $15 minimum wage.

The protest comes three days before McDonald's annual shareholders meeting.

Employees claim the company has a record of blocking raises, which hurt minority workers. McDonald’s has been a target for the Fight for 15 Movement for years. The movement pushes for increased pay and union rights.

WGN reached out to McDonald's for comment but got no response.

The rally will move from headquarters in Oak Brook to Springfield this afternoon.

Protesters plan to present a letter of demands to company executives. The group will then organize a sit-in at the rotunda of the capitol building to get the attention of McDonald's and state lawmakers.

The Fight for 15 campaign coincides with the Poor People's campaign. This protest is a part of many other marches and rallies set over a six-week period all over the country.

The marches will lead up to a larger rally in Washington, D.C. on June 23.