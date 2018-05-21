Sean Highkin returns to Sports Feed discuss a number of NBA topics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been a bit since one of the original NBA guests on Sports Feed has been on the show.

After all, Sean Highkin moved to Portland before the end of 2017.

But the veteran NBA writer was in town for the NBA Lottery and Combine, so he stopped by the studios to have a chat on Monday's show with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

They discussed the two events mentioned above, the upcoming NBA Draft, along with the Bulls' progress in their rebuild during the 2017-2018 season.

You can watch Sean's discussion with the guys on Monday's show by clicking on the video above or below.