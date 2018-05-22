Helio Castroneves previews the 102nd Indianapolis 500 on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When it comes to the two-and-a-half mile oval in Indianapolis, there is no man currently racing who knows it better than the guest on Sports Feed Tuesday night.

Helio Castroneves has started 18 consecutive Indianapolis 500 races, finishing in the Top 5 eight times with three wins in the Indianapolis 500. Since 2014, he's finished a close second to win his fourth race, which would make him the fourth to do it in the 102-year history in the race.

Things are different for Castroneves this season as he takes on a new role at Team Penske, which includes a full slate of Sportscar racing with a limited Verizon IndyCar schedule. But this weekend, it's the same for the driver as he takes to the track with 33 others in hopes to drinking the milk in victory lane.

Castroneves discussed the upcoming race on Sports Feed Tuesday night with Josh Frydman. You can watch their discussion in the video above.