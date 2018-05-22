Watch Robin Baumgarten run her first (and last) 1K

CHICAGO — WGN’s very own Robin Baumgarten ran her first (and last) 1K on Tuesday morning. We were live with drone cams … and an ambulance. Just in case.

We’ve collected the best moments below.

Robin begins her first (and last) 1K run:



Robin takes a break during her first (and last) 1K run:

Robin resumes her first (and last) 1K run:

The final leg included a stop at McDonald's (obviously):

Plenty of colleagues cheered on Robin:

I feel like I'm watching Forrest Gump with all the people running behind @WGNRobin. Only he never stopped at McDonald's. #Details #RobinRunsA1K pic.twitter.com/P0Yfg0Ullb — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) May 22, 2018

WGN live-streamed the final stretch (and post-run breakfast):

Drone cams gave viewers a bird's eye view: