× 2 in custody after lengthy police standoff in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Ill. — Two people are custody Wednesday following an hours-long police standoff in Antioch, according to media reports.

Antioch police officers responded to a “solicitor complaint” call in the 400 block of Donin Road about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said. When officers tried to speak with a man and woman inside a vehicle, the driver of the car refused to stop — and instead hit the officers’ squad car.

A witness saw someone in the passenger seat point a gun with a long barrel out of a car window. That witness then heard a gunshot, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Antioch Police Department.

The suspects’ car sped away.

Police soon found the vehicle outside a residence in the 40500 block of North Route 83 in Antioch Township, officers said. The building is a single-family home subdivided into several rental units.

Police were on the scene with tactical officers and negotiators Wednesday morning and early afternoon attempting to talk to the suspects. Route 83 was shut down between Grass Lake and Beach Grove roads. District 34 schools were placed on soft lockdown.

The standoff was resolved around 1 p.m. — more than six hours after the initial altercation, the Daily Herald reported. Two people are in custody. Charges are pending.

During the standoff, at least five people — including a young girl — could be seen leaving the residence. Adults were searched and released.

No injuries were reported.

Metra stopped North Central Service trains traveling inbound and outbound from Round Lake Beach to Antioch.

We have received notification from the Antioch Police Department that the situation has been resolved. Thank you for your patience and understanding. — Eric Hamilton (@ACHSSequoits) May 23, 2018

Police activity shuts down Route 83 btw Grass Lake and Beach Grove pic.twitter.com/k8PIsMlIA2 — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) May 23, 2018

Rt 83 remains CLOSED btw Beach Grove and Grass Lake Rd- ongoing police activity near #Antioch pic.twitter.com/lA0IPFl4S5 — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) May 23, 2018