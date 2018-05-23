FOP hold rallies to demand Mayor Emanuel back officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Fraternal Order of Police is calling for its members to show up in force today at City Hall to demand that Mayor Emanuel back officers.

Officers from all over the city are expected to show up this morning for a rally.

The FOP accuses the mayor of turning his back on police.

It says the protest was prompted by recent actions by the Chicago Police Board against officers accused of wrongdoing.

The mayor said last week that the city has a pro-active police department with the right amount of oversight and transparency.