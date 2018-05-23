Man crashes into building then goes to get haircut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NILES, Ill. – A man crashed into a building in the northern suburbs then went to go get a haircut.

The man slammed into Captain Alex Seafood, a seafood store on north Milwaukee Avenue, in Niles, Ill., Wednesday afternoon.

The man’s SUV went right through the front window.

The driver, an 80-year-old man from Skokie, Ill., walked away from the scene and went and got a haircut.

There were no customers inside at the time and no employees were hurt.

It’s believed the driver mistook the gas for the brake pedal.

The was not ticketed for the crash.