Man stabbed during attempted robbery on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO -- A man was stabbed overnight during an attempted robbery on a CTA train.

The stabbing happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday on a Red Line train near the Morse stop.

The 25-year-old victim says he was heading southbound on the train when he was stabbed in the stomach by a man.

The attacker demanded his wallet, but the 25-year-old man did not comply.

The attacker then ran off the train, and someone on the same train car pulled the emergency alarm.

The alarm prompted the train operator to halt the train at the Argyle stop, and walk back to the fourth train car to check on the victim.

Paramedics arrived shortly after, and the man was transported to the hospital in serious to critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police did not give a description of the attacker at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.