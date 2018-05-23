Woman fatally shot by police in Gurnee after brandishing weapon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Ill. – One woman is dead after being fatally shot by police after she was walking around with a weapon on Wednesday.

The woman was shot Wednesday afternoon in suburban Gurnee, Ill. near Chittenden Park just before 2 p.m.

Gurnee police said someone saw a suspicious white car with a bullet hole in the windshield and called police.

Police approached the car and saw an unconscious man in the passenger’s seat and a woman driving. While they were waiting for an ambulance, the woman drove off and hit a fire vehicle. She dumped the car on Route 41, got out, and started walking along the street with a long-barrel firearm.

The man who was with the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman engaged police who tried to stop her. Police then fatally shot her.

Two officers were hospitalized for evaluation but they were not injured—the evaluation is protocol.

The shooting could be connected to a seven-hour police standoff in Antioch, Ill., earlier in the day and a bank robbery in Gurnee within the last 24 hours.