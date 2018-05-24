Danny Farquhar to throw first pitch at June 1 White Sox game

CHICAGO — The last time he was on the mound, Danny Farquhar would leave Guaranteed Rate Field facing the most serious health situation of his life.

On June 1, nearly six weeks later, Farquhar will pitch again in an appearance that will be unlike any other in his Major League career — and it won’t even be in a game.

Farquhar suffered a brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm April 20. He will throw the ceremonial first pitch June 1 before the White Sox game against the Brewers. He will be joined on the field before the game by his family along with the Rush University Medical Center doctors and staff that helped Farquhar with his recovery.

Along with the first pitch, money will be raised throughout the night for the Joe Niekro Foundation, which aids in research, treatment and awareness of brain aneurysms. It’s named after the former pitcher whose daughter, Natalie, died of an aneurysm in 2006.

Funds will be raised during the “Sox Split” raffle, game auctions and scoreboard messages.

While officially ruled out for this season, Farquhar has been cleared to return to baseball at some point in the future. On June 1, he’ll get to do that in a small way in front of the park he calls home.