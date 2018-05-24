Girl groped, kissed on CTA Blue Line train

CHICAGO — A young girl who was heading to school was inappropriately kissed and touched on a CTA train.

The incident happened Wednesday around 10 a.m. on the 1200 block of North Ashland Avenue on the CTA Blue Line, according to police.

Police said the girl was on the train when the offender sat next to her and began to talk to her. Police said he then began to rub her thigh and kiss her.

The offender is described as a Hispanic male, around 30 to 39 years old, average height, medium build with a gap between his teeth and has short black hair. He was last seen wearing a green baseball hat, red t-shirt, white jacket and gold watch.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.