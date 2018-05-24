Multi-car freight train derailment reported in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — A multi-car freight train derailment was reported in the western suburbs on Thursday.

Officials said the derailment happened in the area of River and Third streets around 3 p.m.

No further information was provided.

Police said people should avoid the area.

Metra said there may be some impact to Metra services. They said they do not know know severe the delays will be.

Amtrak said two outbound trains from Chicago to the West Coast will likely need to be detoured as a result of the derailment.

There are no reports of any injuries.

#AURORA: The investigation of this multi-car freight train derailment is just getting started. Expect crews to remain on scene near 3rd/River St until further notice. #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/v8SiHoi1Yo — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) May 24, 2018